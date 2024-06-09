XML Financial LLC Sells 19,402 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 1.37% of Gladstone Commercial worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,498. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

