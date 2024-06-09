ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 12.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $304,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after buying an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 2,363,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,863. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

