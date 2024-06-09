ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

