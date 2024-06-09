ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
