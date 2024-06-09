Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.