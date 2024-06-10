13,969 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 775,588 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,190,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 694,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,605. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

