16,222 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 1,990,246 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,549,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

