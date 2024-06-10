16,966 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 391,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

