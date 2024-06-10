18,736 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Whitford Management LLC

Whitford Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000. Pool makes up about 2.9% of Whitford Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Pool by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.40. 273,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,987. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

