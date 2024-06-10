342,519 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 342,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 5.1% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

