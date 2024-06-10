3,482 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. CME Group accounts for 0.8% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.76. 966,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

