385,468 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,308,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Envista by 3,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 723,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 700,903 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 155,192 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock remained flat at $18.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,594. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

