3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

