42-coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $46.54 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $45,760.46 or 0.65630532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00114561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00013990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

