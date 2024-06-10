46,294 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises about 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC owned approximately 1.02% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,257,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 471,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.