469,207 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469,207 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,269,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2,382.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 323,434 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 212,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

