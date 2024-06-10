4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $607,796. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

