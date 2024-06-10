60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

