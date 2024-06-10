67,500 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 584,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,952. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

