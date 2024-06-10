7,239 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $55.24. 4,067,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,203. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

