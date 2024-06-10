ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. 7,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 88,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth $25,345,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

