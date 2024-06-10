AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 3.8%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.78. 63,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,059,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

