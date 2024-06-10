Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADUS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.3 %

ADUS opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

