ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.10 million.

DRX opened at C$16.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

