Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $529.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $554.00 to $529.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.90 on Monday, hitting $458.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

