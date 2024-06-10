Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.30. 919,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

