Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.60. 227,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,637. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

