Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. First Solar accounts for 1.4% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.64.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

