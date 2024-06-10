Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,084 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. 12,739,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,145,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.