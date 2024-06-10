Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Coupang accounts for about 2.1% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coupang by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,212,000 after buying an additional 381,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,714,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

