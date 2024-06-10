Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.08. 219,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,801. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.