AerCap (NYSE:AER) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AER opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

