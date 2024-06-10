Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $215,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $215,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,714 shares of company stock worth $2,509,584 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

