Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $651.26 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $651.26 million and $48.56 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 838,869,650.6988413 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.76432185 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $39,133,437.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

