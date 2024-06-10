Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
