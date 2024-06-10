Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $21.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.