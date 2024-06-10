Albar Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Boston Partners grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $141,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after buying an additional 1,498,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,491,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,056,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

