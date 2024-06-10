Albar Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 398,107 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 398,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,828,000. Teck Resources accounts for about 3.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 760,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after buying an additional 206,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

TECK traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

