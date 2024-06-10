Albar Capital Ltd Has $2.82 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

