Allen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 1,243,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.