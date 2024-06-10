Allen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.33.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.