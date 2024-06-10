Allen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Unilever accounts for 2.4% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 1,903,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.