Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$0.99

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The company has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,115 shares of company stock valued at $107,764. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

