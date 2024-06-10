Analysts’ Upgrades for June 10th (ACVA, DNUT, ENPH, HON, LAD, LGF-A, MHK, PCG, PLNT, SAH)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 10th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $166.00 price target on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

