Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,057 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Amedisys accounts for approximately 0.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 0.08% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $34,032,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,776,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $26,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $91.42. 127,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,334. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

