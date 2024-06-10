Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Raises Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the quarter. Anywhere Real Estate comprises approximately 24.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $78,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. 4,984,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

