Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.60

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.60 and last traded at $225.60, with a volume of 881349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.1% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

