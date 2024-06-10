Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.22 and last traded at $227.08. Approximately 1,192,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,742,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average is $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

