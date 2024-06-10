Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0888 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.75 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00048000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

