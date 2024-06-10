Argus Raises Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target to $25.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $21.14. 96,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.