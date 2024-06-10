Argus Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

